New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd (Hadasit Ltd) is a private pharmaceutical company. Hadasit Ltd is involved in commercializing the vast intellectual property and promoting. The company is also in research and development capabilities either through product licensing or by establishing start-up companies under the auspices of Hadassah or Hadasit Bio-Holdings Ltd. (TASE:HDST). The company provides Clinical Trial services on agreement basis and consulting services to meet the needs of its clients. The company owns the Hadassah Clinical Research Center (HCRC), which is a GCP-compliant and is also into development of many technologies in various fields of healthcare sector. Hadasit Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Hadassah Medical Organization (HMO). Hadasit Ltd is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
