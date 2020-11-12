Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- AMA Research published a new research publication on "Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Insights, to 2025" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services (United States), Cloudera (United States), Hortonworks (United States), MapR Technologies, Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Dell Inc. (United States), Teradata Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Pentaho Corporation (United States), Datameer, Inc. (United States), Pivotal Software, Inc. (United States) and Marklogic Corporation (United States)



Hadoop refers to an open-source software which stores the data and running application on a cluster of commodity hardware by processing framework. It is also a distributed processing technology used for big data analysis. (Big data analysis is a technique used to examine big data in order to uncover various hidden pattern, unknown correlations, market trends, customer preferences and other information which helps the organization to take a various decision.) Hadoop allows to store this kind of data, enormous processing power and has the ability to handle it virtually. It brings flexibility in the processing as it manages the data whether structured or unstructured, encoded or formatted and allows to make the useful decision when required.

Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Big Data Analytics

- Convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data



Market Trend

- Recent Technology Development in Hadoop

- Increasing Number of Partnership and Funding in Hadoop Market



Restraints

- Non- Uniformity of Data



Opportunities

- Driving Business Growth Through Innovations and Advancement in Technology



Challenges

- Security Issues Related to Hadoop Big Data Platforms

- Wide Talent Gap



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market:



Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), Application (IT and ITES, Government Sector, Manufacturing, Retail, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Trade and Transportation, Others), Security Intelligence (Risk & Fraud Analytics, IoT, Supply Chain Analytics, Customer Analytics, Operational Intelligence), Software (Management software, Performance Monitoring Software, Packaged Software, Application Software), Component (Solution, Services), Hardware (Storage, Servers)



