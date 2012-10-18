Hadoop & Big Data Market [Hardware, Software, Services, Hadoop-as-a-Service] - Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 - 2017)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets And Markets.



Big Data has grown in significance over the last few years because of the pervasiveness of its application, across areas ranging from weather forecasting to analyzing business trends, fighting crime and preventing epidemics etc. Big data sets are so large that traditional data management tools are incapable of analyzing all the data effectively and processing valuable information out of it. Hadoop is an open source java framework that enables distributed parallel processing of large volume of data across servers which has emerged as the solution to extract potential value from all this data.



The worldwide Hadoop market is segmented by software types, hardware equipments, services, and geography. Hadoop market forecasts for each segment are provided from 2012 to 2017. The Hadoop market research report will include benefits and technological awareness of Hadoop combined with its market potential across industry verticals such as Banking & Finance, manufacturing, biotechnology & defense. Hadoop & Big Data Analytics Market report will also include the study of emerging non-Hadoop Big Data platforms, Hadoop adoption trends among Enterprise Data Warehouse players, Hadoop benchmark standards, and Hadoop-as-a-Service market. A section of the report will focus on competitive landscaping, company profiles and market opportunities within the Hadoop ecosystem.



The Big Data Analytics Market report deals with the market trends in Hadoop and the growth associated with it. It also analysis the various factors that will drive and restrain the market over the next five years. The report also provides market forecasts of the overall Big Data Analytics Market, covering size by region, type, industry and competitive ecosystem. The Hadoop market in 2012 is worth $1.5 billion and is expected to grow to about $13.9 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 54.9% from 2012 to 2017.



Scope of the Report



This research report categorizes the Hadoop market on the basis of software types, hardware equipments, services, verticals and geographies.



On the basis of Software Types



The market by software types is segmented into four types; namely, Hadoop packaged software, Hadoop management software, Hadoop application software, and Hadoop performance monitoring software (cluster management tools).



On the basis of Hardware Equipments



The market by hardware equipments is broadly classified into three categories; namely, servers, storage and network equipments.



On the basis of Services



The market by services is segmented into four types; namely, consulting, integration & deployment, training & outsourcing, middleware & support.



On the basis of Geography



The report segments the market geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.



On the basis of Industry Verticals



The report segments the market based on its usage across the industry verticals such as Banking & Finance, Telecommunication, Web, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government & Public Utilities, Oil & Gas, Bioinformatics, Gaming, IT & Security, Transportation, Media & Entertainment & Education.



Each section provides market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, key players, and competitive outlook. In addition, the report provides 24 company profiles along with 54 market tables, representing various sub-segments.



