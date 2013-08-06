Hadoop Market 2012 - 2018 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2018 : Researchmoz

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Hadoop Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Exponential increase in the amount of data generated (also called big data) is majorly contributing to the growth of Hadoop solution. The application such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government, and telecommunication among others are generating a massive amount of data. So, there is a need of a tool to handle and analyze big data. Hadoop is a cost effective solution and can manage structured as well as unstructured data unlike traditional solutions such as RDBMS. The need to track and analyze consumer behavior, maintain inventory and space, target marketing offers on the basis of consumer preferences and attract and retain consumers, are some of the factors pushing the demand for Hadoop architecture solutions.
The study provides competitive analysis of the Hadoop market by type, by application and by geography. The report also contains further segmentation by type and by applications across major geographies along with country-wise breakdown of the market across key geographies. In addition, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for its wide range of industrial applications for the period 2011 to 2018. The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the Hadoop market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. The market attractiveness analysis highlights key investing areas in this industry.
This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to capture the market. The report also provides recent developments and barriers of the market which will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. This study is expected to help designers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Hadoop industry in formulating and developing their strategies.
The global Hadoop market here refers to the market by type, by application and by geography, and is categorized into the following segments:
Hadoop Market by Type
The different types covered under this research study are defined as follows:
Software
Hadoop Application Software
Analytics and Visualization
Machine Learning
SQL Layer
Searching and Indexing
Hadoop Performance Monitoring Software
Hardware
Storage
Server
Networking Equipment
Services
Consulting
Outsourcing
Deployment and Support Services
Hadoop Market by Applications
The different applications covered under this research study are defined as follows:
Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecommunications
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Media and Entertainment
Natural Resources
Trade and Transportation
Government
IT and ITES
Others
Hadoop Market by Geography
The different geographies covered under this research study is defined as follows:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Singapore
Hong Kong
Rest of Asia Pacific (contains Russia)
Rest of the World
South America
Africa
Middle East
The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow Hadoop market vendors and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the Hadoop market, formulate growth strategies and gain competitive advantage.
