Hadoop Market 2012 - 2018 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2018 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Exponential increase in the amount of data generated (also called big data) is majorly contributing to the growth of Hadoop solution. The application such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government, and telecommunication among others are generating a massive amount of data. So, there is a need of a tool to handle and analyze big data. Hadoop is a cost effective solution and can manage structured as well as unstructured data unlike traditional solutions such as RDBMS. The need to track and analyze consumer behavior, maintain inventory and space, target marketing offers on the basis of consumer preferences and attract and retain consumers, are some of the factors pushing the demand for Hadoop architecture solutions.



The study provides competitive analysis of the Hadoop market by type, by application and by geography. The report also contains further segmentation by type and by applications across major geographies along with country-wise breakdown of the market across key geographies. In addition, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for its wide range of industrial applications for the period 2011 to 2018. The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the Hadoop market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. The market attractiveness analysis highlights key investing areas in this industry.



This study includes profile of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to capture the market. The report also provides recent developments and barriers of the market which will help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. This study is expected to help designers, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Hadoop industry in formulating and developing their strategies.



The global Hadoop market here refers to the market by type, by application and by geography, and is categorized into the following segments:



Hadoop Market by Type



The different types covered under this research study are defined as follows:

Software

Hadoop Application Software

Analytics and Visualization

Machine Learning

SQL Layer

Searching and Indexing

Hadoop Performance Monitoring Software

Hardware

Storage

Server

Networking Equipment

Services

Consulting

Outsourcing

Deployment and Support Services

Hadoop Market by Applications



The different applications covered under this research study are defined as follows:

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecommunications

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Natural Resources

Trade and Transportation

Government

IT and ITES

Others

Hadoop Market by Geography



The different geographies covered under this research study is defined as follows:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia Pacific (contains Russia)

Rest of the World

South America

Africa

Middle East

The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow Hadoop market vendors and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the Hadoop market, formulate growth strategies and gain competitive advantage.



