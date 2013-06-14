Hadoop Market Expected to Reach $13.95 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 54.9%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Hadoop Market [By Hardware (Servers, Storage & Network Equipment); By Software (Packaged, Management, Application and Performance Monitoring); By Services (Professional, Technical & Cloud)] - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total Hadoop market is expected to reach $13.95 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 54.9%.



Apache Hadoop is a parallel distributed processing middleware technology which is applied across various industry verticals to perform Big Data analytics. Most data gathered by organizations are unstructured data. Hadoop-based applications are hence applied by organizations that need real-time analytics from data such as audio, video, email, machine-generated data from a multitude of sensors and data from external sources such as the Internet and social media. Hadoop-based applications are widely applied across business verticals with strong web-based business process for various customer related analysis such as clickstream analysis, marketing analytics, processing machine generated data, processing digital content and web text processing.



Scientific applications which require high degree of parallelism or need to operate on large volumes of data also benefit from MapReduce and Hadoop. Scientific applications are mostly used by companies in the Bioinformatics and Healthcare verticals. Hadoop applications such as HDFS, Hive, Pig, and Hbase have also been developed by Apache Software Foundation to support loading, storing, and transforming data in a Hadoop cluster. These Hadoop applications ensure that organizations across various industry verticals can undertake a smooth transition from traditional analytics towards Hadoop-based big data analytics.



The global Hadoop Market revenue is expected to grow from $1.56 billion in 2012 to $13.95 billion by 2017, at an estimated CAGR of 54.9% from 2012 to 2017.North America holds the largest share of the Hadoop market revenue in 2012 at $0.84 billion; and is expected to reach $6.92 billion by 2017, at a CAGR of 52.4% from 2012 to 2017.



Scope of the report



This report analyzes the Hadoop Market based on:



Hardware/Software/Services market revenue for Hadoop & Big Data Market.

Hadoop-as-a-Service/Hadoop in cloud market revenue.

Analysis of all vendors and the emerging players in the Hadoop Ecosystem.

Industry and region specific market data for Hadoop & Big Data, technology & Platform.

In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analysis of the Hadoop market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report draws the competitive landscape of the Hadoop market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies that the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over their competitors. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the Big Data Market and the emerging Hadoop-as-a-Service market.



