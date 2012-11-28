Hadoop Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Hadoop is an open source software framework which supports reliable data distribution and its applications. Hadoop enables applications to comply with thousands of computers at a time. It was derived from Google File System (GFS) and Google’s MapReduce papers. It is widely used across various industries, owing to its property of crunching large amount of data.



The major factor driving the global market for Hadoop includes rapidly growing corporate data which needs to be stored and analyzed for crushing valuable data, which is only possible by the use of Hadoop. In the current market, Hadoop is the only cost sensitive software framework which gives it an advantage of competing against many other commercial software platforms available in the market. Another factor which is acting as a major driving force for the global Hadoop market is its easy acceptability across various industries which need to analyze and estimate values from big data.



However, the unavailability of tools and qualified and experienced work professionals is acting as the major factors which are hampering the growth of the global Hadoop market. Other factors which are inhibiting the growth of the market include growing competition between open source software vendors and closed source software vendors. This competition has forced closed source software vendors to decrease the license fees. Subsequently, in order to compete with them and to sustain themselves in the market, the open source software vendors are also forced to decrease their license fees which are ultimately leading the overall market towards decreased revenues.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



