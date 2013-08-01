Hadoop Market Is Expected to Reach USD 20.9 Billion Globally in 2018: Technology Market Research Report by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "Hadoop Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012- 2018," the global Hadoop market was worth USD 1.5 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 20.9 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2012 to 2018. North America was the largest market for Hadoop in 2012 due to huge amounts of data generated in the region and the growing need to store and process the accumulated data.



The Hadoop market is driven by exponentially growing volumes of unstructured data and Hadoop's capacity to access data at faster speed and cheaper cost as compared to conventional systems such as RDBMS. Not just organizations such as NASA, Apple, Wal-Mart, Facebook or Google, but almost every Fortune 500 company deals with an enormous data warehouse, where massive amount of data has been accumulated.



Hadoop not only adds new capabilities in the data management system and can manage unstructured data; it can do so at a higher speed and lower cost. This has resulted in Hadoop gaining popularity in recent years as one of the best big data management solutions available.However, the market faces certain challenges such as unavailability of qualified and experienced work professionals, who can effectively handle the Hadoop architecture.



Companies across almost all the application sectors are looking for qualified work professionals to handle this architecture. Additionally, Hadoop being a new architecture, subsequent lack of awareness of its benefits among large and mid-sized companies, results in lower adoption.



By type, the Hadoop market has been segmented into - hardware, software and services. Services segment accounted for about half of the market share followed by hardware in 2012. It is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The complexities associated in handling Hadoop architecture is primarily contributing to the growth of the services segment. However, the software segment will witness fastest growth during the forecast period and will surpass the hardware segment in terms of revenue by 2017. This is due to continuous technology changes taking place in the software market.



Among different application sectors for the Hadoop market, the government sector is the largest followed by BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and retail. The government sector has access to large pools of data and faces several challenges related to data management and data handling.



Telecommunication is in the initial stage of Hadoop implementation and by the middle of the forecast period (i.e., after 2014), this sector is expected to see full-fledged adoption of Hadoop architecture. As a result, it is estimated to see the fastest growth during the period 2012 - 2018.



Geographically, Europe is expected to see the fastest growth due to increasing adoption of Hadoop across several application segments such as the government sector, retail, and BFSI among others. Europe is an emerging market for Hadoop and the leading players of this market such as Cloudera, Inc. and Hortonworks are focusing on this region to acquire the major chunk of the market.



Cloudera, Inc, Hortonworks, MapR, Pentaho, Teradata, IBM, Karmasphere, EMC-Greenplum, and HP among others are the popular players in the Hadoop market, where Cloudera, Inc. enjoys the maximum revenue share. Cloudera recently introduced its new SQL-on-Hadoop solution named "Impala", an open-source, interactive SQL query engine. Currently, Cloudera, Inc leads the market but Hortonworks, MapR and Greenplum are expected to emerge as powerful Hadoop vendors in the long run. Along with this, the mergers and acquisitions taking place in this industry are increasing the number of new entrants in this market.



The Hadoop market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players:



Hadoop market analysis, by type, market size and forecast, 2012 - 2018



Software

- Hadoop Application Software

- Analytics and Visualization

- Machine Learning

- SQL Layer

- Searching and Indexing

- Hadoop Performance Monitoring Software



Hardware

- Storage

- Server

- Networking Equipment



Services

- Consulting

- Outsourcing

- Deployment and Support Services



Hadoop Market analysis, by application, market size and forecast, 2012 - 2018



- BFSI

- Manufacturing

- Retail

- Telecommunications

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- Media and Entertainment

- Natural Resources

- Trade and Transportation

- Government

- IT and ITES

- Others



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:



North America



- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico



Europe



- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Singapore

- Hong Kong

- Rest of Asia Pacific (contains Russia)



Rest of the World



- South America

- Africa

- Middle East



