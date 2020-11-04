Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Hadoop Market Size study, by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud and Hybrid), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), by End User (Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Trade & Transportation and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Dell EMC, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, MapR Technologies, MarkLogic Corporation, Teradata Corporation. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global Hadoop Market is valued approximately at USD 26.74 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hadoop is an open source software, provides massive storage for any kind of data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It is cost effective than traditional data analysis tools such as Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) and has the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs. Hadoop performs several operations which include big data management, big data analytics, and big data storage in a cloud. The rising adoption of digitalization in organizations, rising investments in analytics, rising adoption of smart payment technologies are the factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand of Hadoop from end use application as well as increasing use of social media applications for customer engagement would accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th August 2018, Dell Inc. Launched ready Solutions for AI which includes Hadoop's machine learning and Nvidia deep learning. This solution is launched in Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Australia, India, China and Japan market However, legal concerns and data privacy issues is the major factor restraining the growth of global Hadoop market during the forecast period.



Global Hadoop Market to reach USD 341.7 billion by 2027



The regional analysis of global Hadoop market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing volume of data, advancements in AI and big data technologies, growing concern about data integrity, and increasing demand for useful insights. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Dell EMC, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, MapR Technologies, MarkLogic Corporation, Teradata Corporation



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Component: Hardware, Software, Services



By Deployment Model: On-premise, Cloud, Hybrid



By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises



By End Use:

Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Trade & Transportation, Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia , South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



