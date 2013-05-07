Hagen Law Firm Pursues Hip Replacement Lawsuit

Decatur, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Thousands of people of people filed lawsuits after they turned to hip replacements for reduced pain and mobility – only to face problems that were far worse than the complications they had before.



Now, attorney Bruce A. Hagen is pursuing lawsuit on behalf of his clients to get justice for injuries suffered after a hip replacement recalls by Stryker and DePuy Orthopedics. The recalls have affected more than 113,000 patients in the United States.



DEPUY ORTHOPEDICS RECALL



In September 2010, DePuy recalled all ASR hip implants sold since 2003. The case, however, has been reviewed as recently as 2012. According to USA Today, the National Joint Registry researched the failing implants, eventually leading to the recall. The NJR found high rates of hip implant failure for the ASR XL Acetabular and ASR Hip Resurfacing Platform.



The earliest recall of the ASR hip implant found a 17 percent failure rate after five years. According to evidence presented at the first trial in early 2013, up to 40 percent of ASR devices are expected to fail within five years of implantation. The recall was issued because of increased pain in the patients fitted with the unit. More than 93,000 devices were affected by this recall.



Studies showed that one in eight patients who received the ASR resurfacing device required a second revision surgery, and that one in eight patients who received the total hip replacement surgery required a revision surgery.



STRYKER RECALL



Unlike the DePuy recall, the Stryker recall was not due to pain but to issues arising from potential corrosion, fretting and wear. Fretting, when the metal pieces rub against one another, can cause chromium, titanium and cobalt to enter and poison the bloodstream. This can increase the risk of metallosis, which is a type of metal poisoning that can have long-lasting and serious effects on a sufferer.



The recall was only issued in July 2012 and is recent enough to still apply to anybody who has received a hip replacement in the last year. More than 20,000 devices were affected by this recall.



In addition to blood poisoning, the risk with the conditions can lead to tissue death, pseudo tumors, necrosis and hip implant loosening, defective hip implants can cause avasucular necrosis or osteonecrosis, a disease where there is cellular death (necrosis) of bone components due to interruption of the blood supply. Without blood, the bone tissue dies and the bone collapses.



HIRING THE BEST ATTORNEY



With the danger that these hip replacements pose to your health and the need for additional surgeries, it has never been more important to have an expert personal injury lawyer fighting on your side. Bruce A. Hagen has experience with hip replacement cases and does not rest until you receive the compensation you deserve. If you are seeking a personal injury lawyer or have further questions about your hip replacement then don’t hesitate to contact Bruce today for a free consultation.



About Bruce A. Hagen, Attorney at Law

Conveniently located in the historic Marble House in Decatur, Georgia, the personal injury law firm of Bruce A. Hagen, Attorney at Law, focuses our practice 100 percent on personal injury law. Atlanta attorney Bruce A Hagen and his associates have over 30 years of experience helping people like you recover the money they deserve because of someone else’s negligent act.



Bruce A. Hagen, P.C.

Attorney at Law

119 N. McDonough Street

Decatur, GA 30030

http://www.hagen-law.com



News Media Contact:

Phone – (404) 522-7553

Fax – (404) 522-7744