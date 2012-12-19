Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Vertical Cloud Platform company has partnered with Hagerstown-Jefferson Township Library to launch Fanggle’s Libserra – Mobile Application. The Libserra mobile app is the focal point for many capabilities in Fanggle’s Library product ecosystem. The smart-phone app ties together a number of compelling features within the library. Features include:



- Free Annual License Fee (includes wireless carrier connectivity and management)

- Library Locator

- Ask-A-Librarian

- Blog Integration

- QR Code Reader

- Twitter Integration

- Virtual Library Card (use your phone as the library card)

- Account Management

- Dedicated Contact

- Reporting



Ruth Frasur, Director of Hagerstown-Jefferson Township Library states, “We are looking forward to this partnership with Fanggle and offering their outstanding Libserra mobile application to our patrons. Fanggle is very attentive to our needs. Fanggle’s team plans to work with us in customizing the application so that it meets our requirements that best serve our patrons.”



Fanggle is an innovative technology company with a unique cloud based software offering for the library sector that is poised to change how libraries operate and interact with patrons. Fanggle’s approach of a single platform encompassing physical in-library and online mobile and social technologies for libraries is groundbreaking. Library administrators and patrons will both benefit from what is delivered by Fanggle’s Libserra platform.



“We are excited to work with Hagerstown-Jefferson Township Library and support their mobile initiatives. Our mobile application, as part of our Libserra suite of innovative, library-centered products, will provide convenience and satisfaction to Hagerstown-Jefferson Township and their patrons,” says Sarah Roullard, Fanggle’s Marketing Manager.



Fanggle’s Libserra cloud based platform provides the convergence of web, mobile, social media, e-commerce and Internet TV capabilities. In addition to their reference based mobile app, Fanggle’s Libserra suite of mobile and social media based solutions also include 1-way Custom Notifications, 2-way Renewals, LibraryTV, QR Code technology, FundJoy for mobile/social fundraising and more.



About Fanggle

Fanggle is the industry leader in vertical cloud platforms and support, offering rapidly deployed solutions for businesses and organizations to engage patrons as well as the general audience. Fanggle provides mobile and social media products that work in sync to unlock new means for organizations to engage customers. For more information visit http://www.fanggle.com/.