Haida Equipment Co., Ltd. Participated 2013 China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) Successfully

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- During 7th-10th September 2013, Haida Equipment Co., Ltd. participated in the International Furniture Fair in Guangzhou. During the exhibition, Haida showed the industry's leading furniture testing equipment, enthusiastic service attitude and professional skills for all exhibitors who provides a very good platform.



China (Guangzhou) International Furniture Fair is entitled "brand first camp," "Asian trading center", "Chinese furniture industry barometer" reputation, and cooperate with 2013 China International home accessories, Home Textile, Exhibition open at the Canton Fair Pazhou Complex, show a total size of nearly 200,000 square meters.



The four-day exhibition successfully demonstrated our precision measuring instruments to the public. At the same, Haida has also been recognized by many customers. During the exhibition, they learn from each other, and in which cooperation has been further developed, the exhibitors and customers achieve a win-win.



Media contact:

Website: http://www.haidatestequipment.com/



E-mail: sales04@gc-test.cn