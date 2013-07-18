Haidar Babouti's Up Restaurant Participates in 10th Annual Food Bank Benefit

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Food banks are an unfortunate necessity, and an essential source of food and relief for those living below the poverty line. In the fiscal year 2011-2012, the Houston Food Bank distributed fifty million meals as well as other necessities to families struggling to survive. The food bank regularly provides for more than 137,000 people, half of whom are children, and only 6% are homeless. With such sobering statistics, it’s no wonder that local businesses are mobilizing to take arms against this situation, and Houston Restaurants are gearing up for their 10th Annual Food Bank Benefit.



The Benefit takes place over the first week in august, at which time restaurants make food bank donations for every customer they receive. One of the first restaurants to sign up was Up Restaurant, owned by local philanthropist Haidar Babouti.



The restaurant will donate $3 dollars for lunches, and $5-7 dollars on dinners served at the restaurant for every single customer, for the entire week. The restaurant week has become the biggest fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank and has even begun to attract contributions from the Greater Houston area. Haidar, who has been featured on Fox News discussing his restaurant’s concept and menu, is responsible for the restaurant’s atmosphere and style, and now it’s outreach.



A spokesperson for Up Restaurant explained, “We are participating in the Houston Restaurant Weeks once again this year as a result of our owner Haidar Babouti’s commitment to pro-social works. We are determined to help beat last year’s record breaking total of $1.2 million raised, and have special offer three course lunches and three course dinners to entice more customers than ever so that the proceeds can go directly to the food bank effort while ensuring our customers enjoy a good deal and a hearty meal.”



About Haidar Babouti

With a special place in his heart for the smallest and most defenseless of those among us, children and animals, Haidar Barbouti has helped many of these innocents over the years. He has done this through his generous donations of time and resources. Known throughout the Houston community for many charitable acts, Haidar has helped by donating retail space he owns to help create the Highland Village Adoption center for animals. For more information, please visit: http://haidarbarbouti.org/