Hailing from the Netherlands, Filmmaker Femke Huurdeman Receives Official Selection Notice for the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Currently a student at the prestigious Amsterdam Fashion Institute, 21 year old Femke Huurdeman developed an interest for film after specializing in Fashion & Visual culture. After graduating, the young Dutch virtuoso has set various goals to pursue her passion in the field.



The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced that Huurdeman’s film, entitled “Pas de Deux”, has been selected as an Official Selection. Created for the Amsterdam Fashion Institute, “Pas de Deux” highlights the nonsense of fashion. A humorous and passionate love story, the short is symbolic of human behaviour towards present fashion-consumption.



Quick Festival Fact List:



Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide



What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals



Dates: July 24-26, 2014 (Opening Reception July 25th)



Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)



Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards



Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production



Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress



Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world



Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year



Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Fashion Film Awards