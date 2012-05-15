Haines AC and Refrigeration Helps Keep Residents of Lee and Collier Counties in Florida Cool

Bonita Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Spring is here, the temperatures are heating up, and all across Florida people are getting ready for the summer months.



As anyone who lives in the Bonita Springs area knows, summers can be beautiful but they can also be hot and humid. Having a working air conditioning unit is vital to making it through the next several months.



Unfortunately, sometimes air conditioners stop working. As luck would have it, this often happens on the hottest days of the year. Although people are eager to get their units back up and running and their homes cooled off again, many are hesitant to call in an air conditioning company after hours or on the weekends, because they are unable to afford the much higher rates many A/C businesses charge during these times.



An air conditioning company has been creating quite a buzz lately for one of its latest policy changes that has done away with charging overtime rates for emergency services.



Haines AC and Refrigeration, which is based in Bonita Springs and services customers who live throughout Lee and Collier counties, now charges regular rates for its outstanding service—anytime of day or night or on the weekends.



Since 1963, the company has been helping customers stay cool all year long with a wide variety of services including residential and commercial air conditioning, residential and commercial refrigeration, appliance repair, duct cleaning and modification, and—something that Florida residents may wish to consider scheduling in the near future— annual maintenance and servicing of the A/C units, and more.



“Haines AC offers annual maintenance agreements and service contracts that give you peace of mind all year long,” an article on the company’s website, http://www.hainesac.com, said.



“Regardless if your system is 2 years old or 10 years old, we can help you prevent unexpected repair bills by choosing a plan that’s right for you.”



The preventative service includes changing or cleaning the air filter, vacuuming the condensate lines, cleaning the drain pan, checking the thermostat, and much more. Benefits of having an air conditioning unit serviced annually are many; in addition to reducing the chance of the system totally breaking down, it can also help improve air quality as well as overall comfort in the home.



Residents of Boca Grande will find similar services at Grand Aire Services, Inc., http://www.grandeaire.com.



About Haines AC and Refrigeration

Haines AC and Refrigeration is a 24/7 service company that specializes in air conditioning, refrigeration and appliances. We handle any type of HVAC project from designing customized air conditioning and duct systems on single family homes as well as larger commercial applications. For more information, please visit http://www.hainesac.com



Haines AC and Refrigeration

3963 Bonita Beach Rd.

Bonita Springs, FL 34134

239-992-1551