Haines AC & Refrigeration Partners With Naples Pet Adoption and Veterinary Clinic

Bonita Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Haines AC & Refrigeration proudly announces that they will be donating $100 for every air conditioning installation in August to the Naples Pet Adoption and Veterinary Clinic. The air conditioning experts have vast experience in all types of HVAC projects ranging from designing customized air conditioning and duct systems on single family homes to large commercial applications throughout Southwest Florida.



As animal shelters across the country are forced to shutter their doors due to lack of funding, Collier County, Florida residents and businesses are continuing to step up in both financial and volunteering ways to support the Naples Humane Society. As part of that support, Haines AC & Refrigeration is partnering with the Naples Humane Society and is giving them $100 for every air conditioning installation in August.



“The Naples Human Society is a wonderful facility doing great work by sheltering hundreds of dogs and cats every day and adopting out well over a thousand animals a year,” said Haines AC General Manager Shannon Cellamare. “We are very proud to support and work with Southwest Florida’s Premier No-Kill Pet Shelter, Adoption Center & Humane Animal Clinic.”



Since 1968, Haines AC & Refrigeration has provided residential and commercial air conditioning repair, installation, remodel and maintenance services for customers throughout Lee & Collier Counties. The 24/7 full-service HVAC company specializes in Trane Comfort Systems and Carrier systems. In addition to learning about air conditioning systems, air quality and more at their website http://www.hainesac.com, customers can also learn more about their 100-percent satisfaction guarantee on all new A/C systems.



Haines AC also features no overtime rates for emergency service and annual maintenance and service contracts for A/C systems. Their large and highly experienced design, installation and maintenance teams place special emphasis on service, workmanship and dedication to customer satisfaction. The air conditioning specialists also offer residential and commercial refrigeration services, appliance repair, pool heaters and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hainesac.com



About Haines AC & Refrigeration

Serving Florida’s Lee and Collier Counties since 1968, Haines AC & Refrigeration handles all types of HVAC projects ranging from designing customized air conditioning and duct systems on single family homes to large commercial applications. The 24/7 air conditioning, refrigeration and appliance service specializes in A/C system and duct design, maintenance and repair, appliance repair as well as pool heater installation, maintenance and much more. The locally owned and operated company has a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee on new A/C systems and never charges overtime fees for emergency service.



Haines AC & Refrigeration

3963 Bonita Beach Rd.

Bonita Springs, FL 34134

(239) 992-1551