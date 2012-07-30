Hair Accessories Company GladHair Has Moved to a New Office and Expanded Their Warehouse

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- GladHair, a hair accessories company that features hair clips made in France, recently moved into a new office. The new location also features an expanded warehouse. Because of the move and bigger workspace, GladHair was able to restock its website with over 800 new items available for purchase.



The family business offers a variety of clips, bands, and combs that are perfect for any outfit and occasion. Bright colors, pearls, flowers, crystals, and statement pieces, as well as basic products, can be found in all categories of items for sale. GladHair’s line of products set them apart from their competitors with its vast selection and fine quality.



GladHair’s website is categorized by type of product to help the customer find their dream products easily. The items are categorized by alligator, banana, barrettes, snap clips, and claw hair clips, hair pins, hair bands, and hair combs. Also available is a “popular tags” section where beak hair clips, childrens’ hair accessories, clips for long hair, and Swarovski hair clips can be found, just to name a few. Customers may also search for hair accessories by color, length and price.



The accessory company’s updates also include additions to their wedding hair accessories section, perfect for summer brides. Any bride to be is sure to look dazzling on her wedding day with GladHair’s new selection of tiaras, bows, and flowers.



GladHair’s 800 different styles of hair accessories can all be purchased securely through PayPal, so customer security is always guaranteed. Returning items is a breeze if done within 30 days. “In case you received a damaged product we will either refund you for it or send a replacement. We only accept returns of unopened and unused products, we do not accept a return of opened or used product for hygienic reasons,” write Ivan and Natalia, the owners of GladHair.



Most importantly, GladHair prides themselves on exceptional customer service. The site’s owners are open to questions, comments, and suggestions about/for their new products, and can be reached via a simple email form.



Since the hair accessories company expanded their warehouse, new items are being imported every day. Updates are now even more frequent than before, so clients are encouraged to check GladHair’s website for their latest additions.



About GladHair

GladHair is a family business owned by husband and wife Ivan and Natalia. They hand pick and import hair accessories from Europe and China for sale on their website. In just their third year in business, GladHair has been growing more than 100% a year. For more information, please visit http://www.gladhair.com.