Hair Booth Announces New Additions to Their Catalogue

Hair Booth, an Australian retailer of hair care and beauty products, recently announced new additions to their catalogue of high-quality and salon-exclusive hair care supplies. These new items include new offerings from Redken, Parlux, American Crew and Nioxin, all top companies in the hair care and beauty industry today.



Some of the new inclusions to the Hair Booth product catalogue are the Redken Full Impact Bodifying Shampoo for Men, the Parlux 1800 Eco Hair Dryer, American Crew's Hair Recovery Foam, and Scalp Renew Density Protection from Nioxin.



Redken's Full Impact Bodifying Shampoo for Men is designed to help men deal with thinning hair. This protein-enriched shampoo is formulated using Redken's exclusive and patented Thick-Lift Technology with Intra-Cylene. This shampoo gently cleanses hair, eliminates oil and dirt buildup, as well as strengthens and lifts hair by the roots.



The Parlux 1800 Eco Hair Dryer is an Italian-made blow-dryer that works on combined ceramic and ionic technology. A professional-grade styling device, this dryer has two speeds and four temperature settings, as well as a cold-shot feature and a diffusing nozzle. It is made to meet the high demand for impeccable hairstyling.



The Hair Recovery Foam is American Crew's solution to men's thinning hair. It is designed with American Crew's Trichology System and works in tandem with the American Crew Trichology Hair Recovery Shampoo. This product contains hops, rosemary and swertia japonica, along with select vitamins and minerals to help men's hair recover fullness and thickness.



Density Restoration is part of Nioxin's Scalp Renew product line, created to deal with hair breakage. With the help of Nioxin's Crystalline Infusion, hair becomes thicker, stronger and more vibrant using this product. The Nioxin Scalp Renew Density Restoration works more effectively with Nioxin's Dermabrasion Treatment.



"We really believe these new products in our catalogue will help our customers with their hair care needs," says a spokesperson for Hair Booth. "These products are in line with our desire to give our customers the chance to have better-looking and healthier hair."



About Hair Booth

Hair Booth is a hair salon and stockist based in Maribyrnong, Australia. It carries one of the biggest catalogues of salon-exclusive beauty and hair care brands in the region. Hair Booth offers products from some of the most respected brands in the hair care and beauty industry worldwide. In addition to its salon services and beauty catalogue, Hair Booth also has body piercing services available at its salon. For more information on the Hair Booth products and services, please visit http://www.hairbooth.com.au