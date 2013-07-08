"Hair Care in Finland" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Hair Care in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Hair care current retail value sales fall by 3% in 2012 to EUR277 million. This area is already mature in Finland due to very high penetration rates as Finnish consumers tend to take good care of their hair. Therefore, the challenges were great in 2012 as the economic downturn also made consumers limit their spending and compare prices. In 2012, value saving deals and packages such as all-family product or salon-style products attracted consumers. Also, product development and advertising...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hair Care in China
- Hair Care in Brazil
- Hair Care in Japan
- Hair Care in Hungary
- Hair Care in France
- Hair Care in Hong Kong, China
- Hair Care in India
- Hair Care in Russia
- Hair Care in the Czech Republic
- Hair Care in Mexico