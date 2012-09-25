Hair Care in Finland - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hair Care in Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Sales of hair care products grew by 1% in current value terms in 2011. An interesting phenomenon marked the value growth developments in 2011. During 2010 and 2011 the so-called professional mass products were gaining share in the Finnish market. The popularity of products such as TRESemme by Cederroth Oy and Frank Provost by L'Oreal Finland Oy was growing as consumers noticed that these large packs of shampoos and conditioners were good value and quality for money. Their price per unit was...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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