"Hair Care in Hong Kong, China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Hair Care in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Rising image consciousness, due to increased exposure to international beauty and grooming trends, boosted the performance of hair care. Consumers were increasingly concerned about their hair. Thus they were more willing to invest in products that could improve the moisture levels and condition of their hair and obtain a silky and soft look and feel.
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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