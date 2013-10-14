"Hair Care in South Africa" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hair Care in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Leading market participants continued to launch products that provided value added benefits. Perms and relaxants was the most dynamic category in value growth terms in 2012 showing an increase of 11% and a volume growth of 4%. With hair being one of the defining characteristics that African women use to transform their appearance and since some of the most popular styles include relaxed hair; this has been one of the main drivers within the category.
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Skincare Market in South Africa to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in South Africa to 2017
- Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa
- The Future of South Africa Household Care Packaging to 2017
- The Future of South Africa Pet Care Packaging to 2017
- Facial Care Market in South Africa to 2017
- Market Focus - The Oral Hygiene Market in South Africa, to 2016
- Market Focus - The Haircare Market in South Africa, to 2016
- Body Care Market in South Africa to 2017
- Hand Care Market in South Africa to 2017