"Hair Care in the United Kingdom" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hair Care in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Hair care experienced healthy current value growth of 5% in 2012, above the 3% inflation rate. The category benefited from the ongoing trend of UK consumers increasingly colouring, styling and generally taking care of their hair at home. This trend has been driven by tighter budgets but also the widening availability of higher quality and easy-to-use products. All in all, it has meant less time is required and a trip to the hairdresser is spared. As a result, salon hair care posted a further...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Skincare Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Haircare Market in the UK to 2017
- Facial Care in the United Kingdom
- Home Care in the United Kingdom
- Denture Care Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Body Care Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Hand Care Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Hair Colorants Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Facial Care - Global Industry Guide
- Baby and Child-Specific Products in the United Kingdom