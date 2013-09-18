Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hair Care Market in Europe 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Hair Care market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 1.8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing instances of hair-related problems. The Hair Care market in Europe has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for natural and organic hair care products. However, the impact of recession on the countries in Europe could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Hair Care Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in European countries such as Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain; it also covers the Hair Care market landscape in Europe and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LOral SA, Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever plc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co., and Yves Rocher Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, LOral SA, Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever plc., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co., and Yves Rocher Inc.



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