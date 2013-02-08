Hair Care Products from Pauls Hair & Beauty World Make Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The finest hair care products in the world, including a huge selection of hair curling tongs, now are available for holiday giving from Pauls Hair & Beauty World in Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow. For more than 23 years, the company has specialized in the hair extension market, with a worldwide customer base and a reputation for supplying the very best in hair extensions, hair products and a complete range of styling products.



Pauls is the world’s leader in wigs and hair extensions, offering more long wigs than any of its competitors, along with an unparalleled array of other products that help maintain wigs, extensions, hair pieces or a customer’s natural hair.



Every style imaginable in an extension, wig or hair piece is available from Pauls. For example, human hair extensions are available in Euro hair wefts, Remi, Brazilian hair, Russian hair and dip dye, among many other options. Customers also can choose from among clip-in hair extensions or budget hair extensions. Wigs and hair pieces are available in instant weave, buns, clip-on fringe, prom and wedding styles, party wigs and plaited headbands, among other choices.



In addition to hair and hair care products customized for specific ethnicities, Pauls offers a huge selection of skin care products and accessories available at very affordable prices. Accessories include contact lenses, strip eyelashes, individual eyelashes, eyelash glue, artificial tan products, nail care and beauty products and eyelash and eyebrow tints and shapers. In addition, make-up, hair pins, hair colouring, rollers and foam shapers, human hair colour rings, combs, brushes, bobbies, headbands, head gear, jewellery and nearly 30 glamorous brands of perfume are available from Pauls. Customers can count on high-style hair cutting, too.



Hair tools are a trademark of Pauls as well. Hair dryers, curling tongs and wands, straighteners and straightener accessories, hot combs and brushes, triple barrel waver curling irons, crimping irons, shavers and glue guns are available at amazingly low prices.



About Pauls Hair & Beauty World

Founded in 1989, Pauls Hair World is at the forefront of the hair extension market, with a worldwide customer base and a reputation for supplying the very best in hair extensions, hair products and a complete range of styling products. Pauls also supplies the finest hair pieces, wigs, skin care products and accessories for hair and nails. For more information, please visit http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk.