Hair Care Products from Pauls Hair World Now Includes the Fishtail Braid by Beauty Works

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Over the past several years, hair extensions have rapidly grown in popularity. The extensions, which can be made from real or synthetic hair of various lengths, are an easy way for women to add length and volume to their existing hairstyle.



A UK-based company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding selection of hair extensions and other beauty products. Pauls Hair World features a wide range of clip in hair extensions, human hair extensions, human hair wigs, hair care products, and much more.



Recently, the hair care products from Pauls Hair World expanded a bit more with the addition of the Beauty Works brand fishtail braid. The attractive and stylish hairpiece, which is made from synthetic hair and is available in a variety of colours, is already a popular selection with customers.



Since the day it opened for business back in 1989, Pauls Hair World has strived to offer its customers the best selection of high-quality products. From its wide assortment of wigs made by a variety of well-known companies to its PHW nail care sets, skin care products, and much more, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation for supplying both individual shoppers and some of the leading hair salons with top-notch products.



For example, Pauls Hair World was the first major hair extension supplier to start stocking the Beauty Works brand. The company now stocks all of its products, which are well known for their superior quality.



“With exceptional quality products made from 100% genuine human hair, we give you the opportunity to create a unique and individual look, to capture that Hollywood red carpet glamour or just let your imagination run wild,” an article on Pauls Hair World’s website said, adding that it only deals with the best companies around, including Sensationnel Remi Goddess, Premium Too, and Sleek Satin.



Using the website to shop for hair extensions and other products is easy; people may visit the site at any time and browse through the vast selection of items. Category tabs located at the top of the page make it easy to find specific products. For example, shoppers who are looking for long wigs by Pauls Hair World just need to click on “Wigs & Hair Pieces” and then “Long Wigs” to see the vast selection of styles that are available.



About Pauls Hair World

Founded in 1989, Pauls Hair World is at the forefront of the hair extension market, with a worldwide customer base and a reputation for supplying the very best in hair extensions, hair products and a complete range of styling products. For more information, please visit http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk