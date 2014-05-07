Hair Care Products Markets in China by MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Hair Care Products Markets In China



China's demand for hair care products has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. HOME OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Home Office Furniture Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Major Producer Facility Locations

Major Home Office Furniture Producer’s Sales

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. HOME OFFICE FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Forestry Industry Outlook

Lumber Production and Demand

Home office furniture Output and Demand

Tables Output and Demand

Desks Output and Demand

File Cabinets Output and Demand

Bookcases and Bookshelves Output and Demand

Home Office Chairs Output and Demand

Home Office Furniture Imports and Exports

Pricing Trend



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V. HOME OFFICE FURNITURE DEMAND BY MARKETS

Home Office Furniture Markets Outlook Overview

Consumer Spending Trends by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Construction

Construction Market Trends

Demand of Home Office Furniture by Region



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