Major & Emerging Players in Hair Color Market:-

L'OrÃ©al S.A (France), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan) , Coty, Inc (United States), Avon Products, Inc (United Kingdom) , The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (United States), Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), Revlon, Inc. (United States), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), Procter & Gamble (United States),



The Hair Color Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Hair Color market.



Hair color, a compound that is applied to the hair so as to color the hair. Hair coloring is used to cover the grey hair, retain the original hair color, as well as to highlight the selected portion of the hair, mainly to make it look more appealing. The hair color is widely adopted among the young generation, whom itâ€™s a trend to color hair with different colors. Also, it is gaining popularity among older people in order to cover their grey hair as well as conceal ageing signs. Hair coloring can be done by a professional hair dresser as well as independently at home. The growing adoption among people is likely to impel the market growth over the coming years.



In October 2018, The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is amending the color additive regulations to no longer provide for the use of lead acetate in cosmetics intended for coloring hair on the scalp because new data available since lead acetate was permanently listed demonstrate that there is no longer a reasonable certainty of no harm from the approved use of this color additive. This final rule is in response to a color additive petition, filed on February 24, 2017.â€



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Temporary Hair Color, Permanent Hair Color), Application (Total Gray Coverage, Touch-Up For Roots, Grays Highlighting, Others), End Users (Male, Female), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenient Stores, Online, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Trend among the Young Population to Match Hair Color According To the Outfits



Opportunities:

Focus on Environmentally-Friendly Hair Color

Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption for Hair Color among People

Rising Income and Improving Lifestyles

Increasing Penetration Rate of Salon and Spa Services



Challenges:

Volatility in Raw Material Prices



