Hair Colourants and Home Perms - UK 2013: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Hair Colourants And Home Perms - UK - November 2013



Although the market has seen notable innovation from 2012-13, driven by new formulas and easier application methods, health concerns remain an area of some contention in the media. Brands have a responsibility to their users to be more transparent about product content and facilitate easier allergy testing initiatives to alleviate negative publicity. In turn, this is likely to boost brand loyalty and usage of hair colourants, particularly by the more cautious colourer.



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Table of Content



Introduction:-

Products covered in this report

Hair colourants and home perms

Excluded

Abbreviations



Executive Summary:-

Value sales of hair colourants display renewed vigour

Figure 1: UK best and worst case forecast of UK retail sales of hair colourants and home perms, 2008-18

Market drivers

L’Oréal dominates NPD

Figure 2: New product launches, by top 5 ultimate companies, 2012

Home-use permanent treatments lose out to hair colourants

Figure 3: Frequency of use of at-home hair colourants or treatment products in last 12 months, September 2013

Young adults display a more emotional approach to hair colouring

Figure 4: Consumer attitudes towards hair colouring, September 2013

What we think



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Issues in the Market

How can hair colourant brands address rising concerns over chemicals?

How are changing attitudes towards grey hair likely to impact on the market?

What has been the most notable innovation in the last year, and how is it likely to affect the market long-term?

Can at-home colouration ever offer the same quality as in-salon?



Trend Application

Trend: Help Me Help Myself

Trend: Make it Mine

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



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Gastrointestinal Remedies - UK - November 2013

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/gastrointestinal-remedies-uk-november-2013



A reluctance to take gastrointestinal remedies and a reactionary rather than precautionary approach to digestive health has hindered the market in the past. This highlights an opportunity for encouraging people to take a more proactive approach to their digestive health, particularly as there is a high interest in products that prevent issues from occurring in the first place.



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Growth in the population of the over-65s (who are the highest users of OTC gastrointestinal remedies) also presents opportunities for product innovations, as well as advertising better targeted to this demographic.



Meat, Seafood And Poultry - UK - October 2013

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/meat-seafood-and-poultry-uk-october-2013



Ready to cook products with sauces or flavourings have been a key NPD area in chilled fish. Such innovation should be well-placed to help also the other segments to appeal to the majority of users looking for easy to prepare products and tap into popular flavour trends.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Meat, poultry and seafood market size reaches £17.3 billion

Figure 1: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, 2008-18

Figure 2: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, by segment, 2008-18

Red meat

Poultry and game

Seafood

Market factors

Higher food prices lead to consumer cutbacks

Shrinking households likely to affect consumption

Companies, brands and innovation

Market share



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