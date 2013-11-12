Hair Colourants and Home Perms - UK 2013: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Hair Colourants And Home Perms - UK 2013"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Hair Colourants And Home Perms - UK - November 2013
Although the market has seen notable innovation from 2012-13, driven by new formulas and easier application methods, health concerns remain an area of some contention in the media. Brands have a responsibility to their users to be more transparent about product content and facilitate easier allergy testing initiatives to alleviate negative publicity. In turn, this is likely to boost brand loyalty and usage of hair colourants, particularly by the more cautious colourer.
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Table of Content
Introduction:-
Products covered in this report
Hair colourants and home perms
Excluded
Abbreviations
Executive Summary:-
Value sales of hair colourants display renewed vigour
Figure 1: UK best and worst case forecast of UK retail sales of hair colourants and home perms, 2008-18
Market drivers
L’Oréal dominates NPD
Figure 2: New product launches, by top 5 ultimate companies, 2012
Home-use permanent treatments lose out to hair colourants
Figure 3: Frequency of use of at-home hair colourants or treatment products in last 12 months, September 2013
Young adults display a more emotional approach to hair colouring
Figure 4: Consumer attitudes towards hair colouring, September 2013
What we think
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Issues in the Market
How can hair colourant brands address rising concerns over chemicals?
How are changing attitudes towards grey hair likely to impact on the market?
What has been the most notable innovation in the last year, and how is it likely to affect the market long-term?
Can at-home colouration ever offer the same quality as in-salon?
Trend Application
Trend: Help Me Help Myself
Trend: Make it Mine
Mintel Futures: Old Gold
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Gastrointestinal Remedies - UK - November 2013
:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/gastrointestinal-remedies-uk-november-2013
A reluctance to take gastrointestinal remedies and a reactionary rather than precautionary approach to digestive health has hindered the market in the past. This highlights an opportunity for encouraging people to take a more proactive approach to their digestive health, particularly as there is a high interest in products that prevent issues from occurring in the first place.
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Growth in the population of the over-65s (who are the highest users of OTC gastrointestinal remedies) also presents opportunities for product innovations, as well as advertising better targeted to this demographic.
Meat, Seafood And Poultry - UK - October 2013
: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/meat-seafood-and-poultry-uk-october-2013
Ready to cook products with sauces or flavourings have been a key NPD area in chilled fish. Such innovation should be well-placed to help also the other segments to appeal to the majority of users looking for easy to prepare products and tap into popular flavour trends.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Meat, poultry and seafood market size reaches £17.3 billion
Figure 1: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, 2008-18
Figure 2: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, by segment, 2008-18
Red meat
Poultry and game
Seafood
Market factors
Higher food prices lead to consumer cutbacks
Shrinking households likely to affect consumption
Companies, brands and innovation
Market share
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