Recently published research from Mintel, "Hair Colourants in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Hair Colourants in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers hair colourants for all consumers. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer, but excludes the professional sector including hairdresser sales to the consumer. Market size for Hair Colourants in South Africa is given in ZAR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hair Colourants in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Hair Styling Agents in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Travel and Tourism in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Depilatory Products in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Shampoo & Conditioners in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Hair Care - South Africa - a Snapshot (2011)
- Insect Killers & Repellents in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Market Focus - The Haircare Market in South Africa, to 2016
- Paper Products in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Hair Colourants in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)