Many individuals though take for granted the difference that hair can make not only for appearance, but for self-esteem.



There are several prominent hair charities which collect hair donations and provide them to individuals in need. This includes children battling long-term, serious health conditions, such as those receiving treatment for cancer, as well as children with alopecia. Other charitable organizations provide hair donations to patients including children and adults who suffered serious burns or were the victims of other unfortunate accidents.



One of the leading charities to consider is Locks of Love, which deals specifically with children in the United States and Canada under the age of 21 who are suffering from medical hair loss.



The organization requires 10 inches of hair as a minimum in order to donate. Colored and permed hair is acceptable, although bleached hair and dreadlocks are not. Curly hair may be pulled straight to meet the minimum length requirements, while layered haircuts which have the longest layer of 10 or more inches are acceptable as well.



Curly hair may be pulled straight to meet the minimum length requirements, while layered haircuts which have the longest layer of 10 or more inches are acceptable as well.



This holiday season, give back with something most of us take for granted, our hair.



