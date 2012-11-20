Hair Extensions Made Simpler and Cost Effective

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Hair is one of those parts in our body which can give a new look to us altogether. People usually like to get new haircuts and styles depending on their choices and occasions. However this might not be possible for every person who is where the hair extensions can help and obtain the hair which one dreamt of. It is among the hottest trends today in the beauty industry with the last few years witnessing creativity and newer styles adding new dimensions to it. The other thing which is among the highest considerations while getting an hair extension is choosing the right method to get everything just perfect.



The Hottie Hair Salon which is a certified Las Vegas Hair Extensions specialist has a pool of highly trained professionals who can get you the best and the most trending looks. The stylists at Hottie Hair Salon at their Salons provide you with extensive experience of any of the following methods:



- Keratin Protein Bonded Hair Extensions: A 100% Human Hair Special which starts at just $500 and includes hair is one of the popular methods. In case people want to have more hair under this method they can surely do so by adding a few hundred dollars to it.



- Clip In Hair Extensions: This is one of the other popular methods at Hottie. Known as the Customized Indian Remy 100% Human Hair Clip In Hair extensions, it starts at about $200 and goes up to $350 which includes the hair as well.



- The Skin Weft hair Extensions: This is the individual Micro Links (Beads) Hair Extension which is 100% Human Hair Special which starts at just $600. Pretty common due to its ability to fit almost every person includes 100 strands of hair. In case people would like to have 150 stands they could shell out another $300 and get them easily. The 200 strands of hair under this treatment is available at $1200 max and includes the hair as well.



- Micro (Bead) Weft Hair Extensions: The other method at Hottie is the Micro (Bead) Weft Hair Extensions Install. It starts at just $300 but doesn’t include the hair. It is among the other methods which usually suits every person. To get more hair people may shell out more ranging from $450 to $600.



- Sew in Hair Extensions: Sew in Hair Extensions Install starts at a nominal $50 for every track and doesn’t include hair.



For any of the above methods which you would like to be used for your hair extensions just get in touch with them and get their free consultation. Their contact number is (702) 979-4468 where one can call and schedule a free consultation.



About Hottie Hair Salon

Hottie Hair Salon is located in Las Vegas and provides some of the best hair extensions in the world today. They have a pool of talented professionals who cater to virtually every hair extension needs which their clients may have. With a range of methods in place it gives an array of options to choose from to the customers.



Url: http://hottiehair.com/hair-extensions