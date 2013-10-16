Malaysia Hair Imports Offers the Best Prices on Remy Hair Extensions

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Women looking for the best deals in hair extensions will not have to search much further once they find the products Malaysia Hair Imports has to offer, which is the beautiful Remy hair available at some of the lowest prices on the market.



Malaysia Hair Imports boasts of their status as being leaders in the Remy virgin hair extension industry, providing women low prices on what’s now on such high demand: high quality, 100% virgin original Remy Cambodian and Malaysian Remy Human Hair. Free from synthetic or animal fibers, hair extensions from Maylaysia Hair Imports is designed to last, and will not lose its luster overtime; with proper care, the hair extensions will continue to retain the same beauty and high standard of quality for years to come, as promised.



According to Malaysia Hair Imports, they are strongly committed to providing customers with high quality products, by “putting each bundle of hair through a quality assurance process with high standards,” with the assistance of the best and most highly-trained specialists.



Women who desire luscious, voluminous hair will be pleased with the results that hair extensions from Malaysian Hair Imports has to offer. To learn more about all of the products by Malaysian Hair Imports, visit www.malaysianremy.com.



Malaysia Hair Imports is based in Long Beach, Ca., and provides the best options available in the Remy virgin hair extension industry.



Contact Malaysia Hair Imports at 800-279-1455 for questions and media inquiries.



About Malaysia Hair Imports

Malaysia Hair Imports are the leaders in the industry, committed to bringing to market superior and 100% authentic Remy Cambodian and Malaysian human hair. Catering to salons and customers across the globe, they deliver a wide spectrum of luscious and lustrous locks at wallet-friendly prices.