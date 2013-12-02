Hair for Men Academy Launches New Website for Barber Courses

Sandhurst, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- An organisation based on helping people become barbers, Hair for Men Academy has announced the launch of a new website. This site provides comprehensive information on the company’s educational resources. These include the five-day Fast Track beginner course, Fast Track Barber and Wet Shave course, and the Elite Barber course.



The courses page will be the focus for many visitors. It includes pricing information and links for one to pursue their enquiries. Users can find more details about the private tutor course and the wet shave and color courses. In addition, a course calendar provides the schedule for each course to be held in 2014 from January through each month of the year.



Even more information on the business is provided through a photo gallery featuring the staff and workspace of the company. Several customer testimonials are featured in video format, while a blog covers topics related to the academy, the website, and more in various categories. These include courses, events, news, and social media.



While the prices of the Hair for Men Academy courses, as listed on the website, are competitive, funding may be available from the Department of Works and Pensions in the UK if one is unemployed. Also, the company is preferred as a supplier of barber training for service leavers of the Ministry of Defence.



The new website also makes contacting the company easy, via the phone number provided or an online contact form. For more information and to view the site, go to www.hairformenacademy.co.uk



About Hair for Men Academy

Hair for Men Academy offers professional courses for people looking to work in the barbering and male grooming industry. Its courses focus on teaching both modern and traditional barber skills. Covering a range of styles, these are designed to train beginners or those going back to work. A newly launched website details all the courses provided by the company.



Phone: 0800 644 6601

Email: info@hairformenacademy.co.uk

Hair for Men Academy

31 York Town Road

Sandhurst

GU47 9DX