Hair & Grace Salon Opens New Location in Framingham, MA

Framingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- In today's competitive workplace and society, appearance matters - a lot. Entire industries are devoted to helping men and women look their best, and a top hair stylist is indeed a girl's best friend. It is therefore with great pride that Hair & Grace Salon announces the opening of their hair salon in Framingham which also provides Goldwell hair color in Framingham with an award winning master stylist. New clients are invited to try all of the salon's services, which include hair styling in Framingham, waxing, manicures and pedicures, make-overs and more with a 20% new customer discount. Hair & Grace Salon stands apart as a salon dedicated to nurturing clients and helping to bring forth their inner beauty.



Salon spokesperson Grace Park explains. "We are passionate in our belief that each woman is a beautiful and unique creation, and it is our goal to help nurture and reveal that inner beauty. Many women actually are unaware that it is possible for them to be considered beautiful. It is our goal to nurture women. We offer the kind of services that pamper people and no matter how tired or inwardly discouraged they might be when they walk into our salon, we want them to feel like a million dollars when they walk out. We offer the kinds of services and products that soothe, pamper and beautify. It is our hope that when women leave our salon to return to their respective real world lives that they'll not only feel refreshed and beautiful where their hair and skin are concerned, but will also feel nurtured inwardly, as well."



Grace Park is the lead stylist at Hair & Grace Salon. She is a master stylist with over fifteen years of experience in making women feel happy when they look in the mirror, and is a past 1st place winner of the coveted Fantasy Hair Competition. She holds the highest level cosmetology license and is certified in both hair coloring and keratin hair treatments. Park states the salon atmosphere is one of serene and peaceful elegance. "Hair and Grace Salon is not just a place where someone goes to get a haircut, it's a place where the stylists really listen to their client's desires and respond by creating personalized cuts that emphasize each woman's real beauty."



About Hair & Grace Salon

Hair & Grace Salon is a cutting edge hair styling and nail salon in Framingham, MA offering expert hair styling and coloring by an award winning master stylist. Other salon services such as nail care and waxing are available as well.