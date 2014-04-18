Hair Implant - a Booming Segment of Turkish Medical Tourism Industry

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- With the growing acceptance of medical tourism, people who need hair transplant, hair loss treatment and restoration are considering treatment abroad as a low-cost option. Since 2005, the number of tourists visiting Turkey for hair transplant has been increasing at a fast pace. In the recent years, Turkey has emerged as a prominent destination for hair transplant, highlights RNCOS in its recent report “Turkey Medical Tourism Outlook 2017”.



The major reason for Turkey being a preferred destination for hair transplant is affordability, and high-quality treatment. Transplantation cost in Turkey is about one-third of that in Europe. Apart from imparting treatment at a cheaper price, Turkey has also changed the method of treatment, to the bloodless, painless, non-surgical and seamless FUE method, to replace the bloody FUT method. Because of this, surgery can be carried out more quickly as there is no need to remove the skin. Instead a self-closing process of transplanting by opening small holes is done, making the procedure less painful and seamless.



Further, patients who choose treatment in Turkey can receive lots of perks such as free air tickets, free transport from airport to hotel, and sometimes free accommodation in some hotels in Turkey. Thus, the country attracts a huge amount of hair loss sufferers from all over the world. However, hair transplant patients mostly come from Arab countries.



Besides hair transplant, our report also highlights other emerging segments of Turkey medical tourism market such as dentistry, cosmetic surgery, infertility treatment, eye treatment, etc. The report also analyze the industry trends and drivers of the Turkey medical tourism market and provides forecast of medical tourist arrivals and market size of medical tourism market till 2017. Apart from this, the report provides profiling of the major players including Memorial Healthcare Group, Florence Nightingale Hospital Group, and many others. The players section includes their business description, and recent developments to provide a brief idea of the competitive landscape. Thus, the report covers all the important aspects of Turkey’s medical tourism industry, which will help consultants, industry analysts, and vendors to get an in-depth knowledge of the industry.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM615.htm



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ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.