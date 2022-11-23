Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hair Loss and Growth Devices Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Procter & Gamble (United States), Johnson & Johnson Consumer (United States), TRX2 (United States), Toppik (United States), Merck (United States), Shiseido (Japan), Henkel (Germany), Lifes2Good (Ireland), Gerolymatos International (Greece), Unilever (U.K.) , Nanogen (United States), DS Healthcare Group (United States), Avalon Natural Products (United States), Bayer (Germany), Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rohto Pharmaceutical (Japan), Yanagiya (Japan), Pharma Medico (United Kingdom), Keranique (United States), Phyto (India).



by Type (Lasers, LED, Others), Application (Homecare, Hair Loss Treatment Clinic), Gender (Men, Women)



Hair loss and growth devices refer to the range of equipment such as laser band, laser cap and LEDs that are meant to treat hair loss. These devices help to reduce the effect of hair loss rather as hair losses are irreversible. As per the American department of Dermatology, over 80 million men and women are suffering from hair loss problems in the United States alone. Growing phenomena of hair loss across the globe provide a great opportunity for hair loss and growth devices manufacture to innovate through their products and focus and developing effective products amid high bargaining power of consumers.



Market Drivers

- Rising Cases of Hair fall Owing to Changing Lifestyle

- Growing Geriatrics Population Across the World

Market Trend

- Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Products

- Celebrity Endorsement and Effective Branding Strategy by Manufacturing

Opportunities

- Rising Disposable Income in Low and Middle-Income Countries

- Effective Branding Through Digital Channels

Challenges

- Negative Perception Related with Effectiveness of these Products

- Dominance of Local Manufacturers

