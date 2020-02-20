Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Hair Loss Products Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as Procter & Gamble (United States), L'Oreal (France), Unilever (United Kingdom) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Summary

Industry Background:

Hair loss is a medical condition that refers to the loss of hairs from the head or any part of the body. This condition can occur in both male and female and at any age. A hair loss products is a medication that is applied to a particular place on or in the body and it comes in large range of classes including creams, foams, gels, lotions, and ointments. Furthermore, this hair loss product is slowed or stops hair loss and promotes hair regrowth. The increasing level of air and water pollution, changing lifestyles of people such as increasing consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and other related products, and the rapidly growing geriatric population are the factors expected to boost the hair loss products market in near future. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Global Prevalence of Hair Loss and Changing Life Style Along with Increasing Stress Level Which Led To Hair Loss.



Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Technological Advancements in Hair Loss Treatment. Major Players, such as Procter & Gamble (United States), L'Oreal (France), Unilever (United Kingdom), Taisho (Japan), Henkel (Germany), Merck & Co. (United States), Shiseido (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (United States), Rohto (Japan) and DrFormulas (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



In Nov 2017, the Premium Skincare brand Vichy cosmetics has launched its own anti hair loss treatment product containing five active ingredients for both men and women in Malta. The product claims to rebalance and recreate a healthier scalp for hair growth.



Regulatory Insights:

Male Androgenetic Alopecia (MAA) is the most common form of hair loss in men, affecting 30-50% of men by age 50. Topical minoxidil and oral finasteride are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (USA) for the treatment of MAA. Both medications prevent further hair loss, but only partially reverse baldness, and require continuous use to maintain the effect.



Market Drivers

Increasing Global Prevalence of Hair Loss

Changing Life Style Along with Increasing Stress Level Which Led To Hair Loss



Market Trend

Technological Advancements in Hair Loss Treatment

Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Products



Restraints

High Cost of Medications

Presence of Alternate Hair Loss Therapy



Opportunities

Development of Innovative Therapeutic Medications



Challenges

Probable Side Effects, Reactions, and Allergies Caused By Hair Loss Products and Negative Perception Related with Effectiveness of these Products



HTF MI follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.



