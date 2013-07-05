Hair Loss Expert Available for Medical Media Interviews - Dr. Seymour Weaver Launches New Book to Address Thinning Hair

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Dr. Weaver recently announced that he is available for radio, television, newspaper and magazine interviews on topic related to hair loss, avoiding baldness and this epidemic problem in the African – American community.



Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide, goes many steps further than defining “good hair”. In it, he talks about what is really causing so many women, especially African-American women, to go through the traumatic experience of hair loss, including: medications, genetics,scalp infections and hair styling. With many women turning to weaves when they discover that their hair is not as thick as it used to be or they uncover a bald patch, these only make the problem worse. The answer is not in synthetics, it is in the medical community, says Dr. Weaver.



When women don’t talk about their hair loss or cover up the problem, it prevents them from getting the treatment that they need in a timely fashion. When they fail to do so, it is often too late to fix the problem, and permanent baldness occurs.



Some of the topics that his book addresses include: the importance of seeking medical treatment, the types of conditions that underlie hair loss, the diagnosis process, and the damage that can be done if it is not treated in time. With pictures, an accessible tone, and an unwavering message about seeking medical treatment (rather than hiding the problem with a weave or hairpiece), Dr. Weaver’s book is one that is easy-to-understand.



Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide is destined to be a best -selling book that will teach the world how early identification of the medical conditions that commonly result in hair thinning among African Americans need to be diagnosed and treated as early as possible to help prevent permanent baldness!



Learn more about Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness on Amazon.



Dr. Weaver provides women with the information that they need so they can be proactive with their health and hair loss prevention. By recognizing what is going on and understanding that hiding the problem will only make it worse, women can save their hair. Now, it is time for a national discussion on the reasons women are losing their hair.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is a board certified dermatologist and black hair medical expert with over 30 years of experience. He has treated thousands of individuals with hair loss and a wide variety of scalp disorders. He is specifically recognized for his expertise in ethnic dermatology and treating skin of color as well as a leading authority in the hair loss community.



Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.BlackHairLossGuide.com and http://www.DrWDermatology.com



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