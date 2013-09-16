Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Clinic Now Opens in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Clinic finally open in Singapore. Their primary services are hair transplant and hair restoration. The clinic is managed by Dr Sundarason , a pioneer in the field of hair transplant in Singapore .



“We specialize in the FUE follicular unit extraction method of hair transplant, and with that our clients can expect unparalled results on all our services”, said Dr Sundarason.



Dr Sundarason is an accredited plastic surgery specialist by the Singapore Ministry of Health. He is also one of the founding members of Singapore Society of Cosmetic Surgery and Singapore Association of Plastic Surgery. He is very experienced and well qualified to the hair transplant operation to all their clients. Added to that, he is also well trained in general surgery and plastic surgery.



In addition to his extensive experience in a wide repertoire of cosmetic surgical procedures including Asian/Caucasian eyelids, facelifts, nasal and chin implants, breast augmentations and breast reductions, abdominoplasty, liposuction, and Botox and filler injections, Dr R. Sundarason has treated both acute and post burnt deformity cases including Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Leprosy patients.



Though Dr Sundarason have vast experience in the cosmetic surgery industry, the clinic will focus on hair transplant and hair restoration only.



The clinic is located inside the Delphi Building along Orchard Road, one of the most visited tourist street in Singapore. For consultation and appointment, you can call them and speak to their friendly operator.



To know more about Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Clinic , visit www.hairrestoration.sg



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dr Sundarason

Medical Director

Hair Restoration and Aesthetic Clinic

Phone: 6836 6035

Business Mailing Address:

#402 Orchard Road #04-18 Delfi Orchard Singapore 238876

E-mail: admin@hairrestoration.sg

Website: www.hairrestoration.sg