Hair Restoration Solutions Now Available at the Sanctuary Surgery Center in Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- The Handal Plastic Surgery at the Sanctuary Surgery Center, located in Boca Raton, Florida, is a welcome haven for patients from around the country because of Dr. Arthur G. Handal's innovative and pioneering work in hair transplant and hair replacement surgery.



Hair loss is a problem for both men and women, among young and elder persons. Hair loss anomalies are attributable to a number of varying reasons. Whether the condition is due to naturally thinning hair, health issues, menopause, heredity or a medical deficiency, Dr. Handal and his board-certified staff schedule an initial consultation where a thorough and complete history is taken from each patient. They carefully examine, diagnose and counsel every step of hair transplant and post-surgical results. They offer different proven Boca Raton hair restoration surgical options, but the most common procedure is a micrograph surgery, where a micro graft of a hair shaft is removed from the back of the head. Their top quality surgeons create mini and micro grafts from the initial hair shaft and transplant it into the area of the scalp that is losing or has lost hair.



Dr. Handal is a recognized innovator in the field of hair transplantation and a board certified surgeon through the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is also a member of several renowned professional reconstructive surgical organizations and medical societies. He believes in continuing education in Boca Raton hair restoration plastic and aesthetic advancements to bring the best follicle transplant methods and technology into his practice.



Dr. Handal is professionally affiliated with the Boca Raton Community Hospital and is also highly regarded among Boca's medical community. Patients will receive personalized care in a safe, relaxing, hospital-styled setting from expert physicians and surgeons of the Sanctuary Surgery Center.

To receive successful treatments from ethical and compassionate surgical specialists in a germ-free environment, call or contact Dr. Handal's surgical center, the leading cosmetic surgery center of Southeast Florida and the surrounding areas.



About Arthur Handal

Dr. Handal is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and began his interest in plastic / cosmetic surgery at Chicago / UHS Medical School. During his general surgery residency at State University New York, he focused his attentions on plastic surgery, and gained early acceptance into the State University of New York / Kings County Medical Center. On completion of his residency, he continued his surgical training with prestigious fellowships in hand surgery at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut and aesthetic surgery in association with the University of Miami.



