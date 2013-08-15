Hair Styling Baldness and the Medical Community: Collaboration Is Key

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Many people who suffer from hair loss in silence simply do not know that their embarrassing problem is more than a vanity issue. Women, especially, must understand that it is a real, medical issue, one for which treatment is necessary. Dr. Seymour Weaver emphasizes this in his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness. His book is the catalyst for a conversation many medical professionals have been attempting to spark with hairstylists for years.



Hairstylists see their clients far more often than a doctor sees them, and they work with exclusively with their clients’ hair. Taking this into consideration, hairstylists should be the first line of defense in noticing thinning hair and encouraging their clients to get help, but most are not armed with the knowledge they need to do so. Many women don’t go to a medical professional for hair loss until it is far too late. Getting hairstylists the medical information they need to help their clients get treatment is a key element in ensuring fewer women go through the traumatic experience of permanent hair loss.



Dr. Weaver works to bridge the gap between hairstylists and medical professionals. By providing them with the information they need regarding causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hair loss, he opens the door for a new and important relationship. A true catalyst for change, Weaver emphasizes the necessity for a relationship between doctors and hairstylists. With this relationship in place, more women will get treatment for their hair loss before it becomes irreversible.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Seymour Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



Originally post at http://blackhairlossguide.com/300/hair-styling-and-the-medical-community-collaboration-is-key/



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.



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Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr