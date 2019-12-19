Hair Supplements Market 2019: Industry Price, Trend, Size, Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Latest Report, and Forecast 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on "Hair Supplements Market (Ingredients - Vitamin A, Biotin, Saw Palmetto Extract, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, and Other Ingredients; Distribution Channel - Supermarket, Hypermarket, Online Channels, and Pharmacy; Form - Capsules, Pills, and Tablets): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



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According to the IGR research analyst's nutritional the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of hair supplements coupled with its wide availability in supermarkets, commercial stores and pharmacy is driving the growth of the hair supplements market. Doctors also recommend hair supplements to treat hair loss and enhance the health of hairs contributing to the growth of the hair supplements market.



Beauty Benefits of Hair Supplements Propelling the Growth of the Market During the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global hair supplements market, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the growth of the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by ingredients (vitamin A, biotin, saw palmetto extract, vitamin D, folic acid and other ingredients), by distribution channel (supermarket, hypermarket, online channels, pharmacy) by form (capsules, pills, tablets) and by region. Biotin is essential for scalp health and plays an important role in metabolizing proteins, fatty acids, and glucose. Saw palmetto is a supplement made from the fruit of the Serenoa repens tree that enhance the hair growth.



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Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Dominant Share in the Global Hair Supplements Market



Geographically, the hair supplements market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share in the global hair supplements market owing to the growing number of health-conscious people in the region.



Moreover, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers is also driving the growth of the market. Geographically, the hair supplements market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share in the global hair supplements market owing to the growing number of health-conscious people in the region. Europe is growing in the global hair supplements market due to increasing consumer's disposable income.



Major Key Players in the Global Hair Supplement Market



The key players featured in the report are Viviscal Ltd., Country life, LLC, L'Oreal S.A., Nature's Bounty Co., New Chapter, Inc., Elvanveda, Inc., Parapharmacie Paraphatmanet, Brock Beauty Inc, Imedeen, The Boots Company, Plc, and Other Companies.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the hair supplements.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.