Hair Systems Website Hair-Necessities.com Adds Popular Walker Brand of Adhesives to Product Lineup

Hamel, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Every day, millions of people around the world are dealing with hair loss. From young guys who are getting a receding hairline and older men who have lost most of their hair to women whose once-lustrous locks are thinning by the day, hair loss can be emotionally stressful.



While some people turn to expensive prescription medications in an effort to re-grow their hair, these products rarely seem to work as well as hoped, and often come with side effects.



The owners of Hair-Necessities.com understand how important it is for people to have a full head of hair. That is why, since the day they opened in 2005, the online-only hair systems company has offered its customers hair pieces made with quality hair that are both attractive and affordable.



Hair-Necessities.com recently added a popular line of adhesive and maintenance products made by the Walker company. Everything from Extenda Bond Rolls and Long Strips to Just Rite Positioning Spray and more are now available through the website.



“If you're new to Hair-Necessities, the main thing you need to know about us is that we're committed to providing affordable hair pieces, quality hair and exceptional customer service,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that over two years ago, the owners noticed that many of their competitors were either raising their prices or offering what appeared to be a low price on hair replacement systems that in reality was anything but affordable.



“Our focus has always been honesty with our customers, so instead of raising our prices, we dropped our prices on all stock hair pieces by $30.00. That was over 2 years ago, and we still haven't raised our prices 1 penny.”



In addition to keeping a well-stocked inventory of anything and everything related to hair replacement—from a $145 stock hair piece line that is made from high-quality hair to hair piece duplication services and more—the staff at Hair-Necessities.com prides itself on its outstanding customer service.



Using the company’s website is easy; customers are welcome to browse through the many hair replacement products as well as a blog that features information about the latest deals. Clicking on “Catalog” at the top of the home page will bring customers to an extensive list of products that the company sells, including hair systems, liquid adhesives, hair piece cleaners and more.



About Hair-Necessities.com

Hair-Necessities LLC has been providing affordable hair systems wholesale since 2005. As an online-only hair replacement company, HN works hard to make ordering a hair piece online as easy as possible. The company features ready-made hair replacement systems, custom hair replacement systems, hair replacement for women, and many other products and services. For more information, please visit http://www.hair-necessities.com