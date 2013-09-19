Hair Transplant Center NYC Announces 1000 off NeoGraft Procedure

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Hair Transplant Center NYC, located at 461 Park Ave S, Suite 7H, New York, NY 10016, tel: (212) 481-6886, http://www.hairtransplantcenternyc.com is announcing $1000 off hair transplants with FDA approved NeoGraft™ FUE hair transplants technology.



Hair Transplant Center NYC offers free hair restoration consultations. Mention this Press Release and you will receive $1000 off your hair transplant procedure.



The reason for this unprecedented discount is to make hair transplants / hair restorations affordable for the masses.



Hair Loss Statistics Data:



Number of U.S. men experiencing hair loss: 35 Million

Number of U.S. women experiencing hair loss: 21 Million

Number of hair loss sufferers, world-wide, seeking professional treatment: 811,363

Percent of men who will have noticeable hair loss by age 35: 40 %

Percent of men who will have noticeable hair loss by age 60: 65 %

Percent of men who will have noticeable hair loss by age 80: 70 %

Percent of women who will have noticeable hair loss by age 60: 80 %

Average number of hairs lost daily by hair loss sufferers: 100



Douglas Sendeoff, MD, FACS is the Director of the Hair Transplant Center NYC. The Board Certified Plastic Surgeon offers the most advanced hair replacement / hair restoration FDA approved hair transplants procedure on the market “NeoGraft - for hair loss in men & women. The NYC hair transplantation doctor is highly credentialized and experienced with hair transplants.



NeoGraft hair transplants offer a permanent hair replacement solution for men and women of all ethnicities. Neograft hair restoration device has been successfully used globally on both men and women hair loss suffers and has one of the highest patient satisfaction rates out of any medical hair restoration device on the market. Hair loss patients from around NYC & tri-state area and from out of town (from around the world) come to the Hair Transplant Center of NYC to receive the NeoGraft 1-day permanent hair loss treatment.



NeoGraft is a painless scarless procedure. There is minimal discomfort (if any), no pain after treatment (no need to take pain killers after the procedure), little to no risk of complications, quick recovery time and yields more natural looking result than traditional hair transplant methods including strip methods.



Contact Us

Hair Transplant Center NYC

461 Park Ave S, Suite 7H

New York, NY 10016

http://www.hairtransplantcenternyc.com

Phone: (212) 481-6886

Email: info@hairtransplantcenternyc.com