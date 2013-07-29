Hair Transplant Center NYC Now Offering Free Hair Transplant Consultations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Hair Transplant Center NYC http://www.hairtransplantcenternyc.com located at 461 Park Ave S, Suite 7H, New York, NY 10016; telephone number (212) 481-6686 is now offering free hair transplant / hair restorationconsultations at their fully accredited out-patient hair transplant surgery center in NYC.



The Hair Transplant Center NYC is directed by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS. The NYC Hair Transplant Doctor, Douglas Senderoff, MD, FACS, treats hair restoration patients not only from around the New York City area, but also from all over the tri-state area and the world. The NYC hair transplantation doctor is highly credentialized and experienced:



- Diplomate, National Board of Medical Examiners

- Diplomate, American Board of Plastic Surgery

- Member, American Society of Plastic Surgeons

- Member, New York State Medical Society

- Fellow, American College of Surgeons



The Hair Transplant Center NYC offers NeoGraft FUE Hair Transplantations / Hair Restorations. It is estimated that tens of thousands of FUE hair transplants have been performed with NeoGraft. The minimally invasive NeoGraft Automated (Follicular Unit Extraction) and Implantation Hair Restoration procedure is quickly becoming the new “Gold Standard” for hair transplantations procedures in NYC and the world. The hair transplant results from the NeoGraft method are remarkable. NeoGraft is a permanent hair loss solution for men and women of all ethnicities.



The NeoGraft hair restoration / hair transplantation machine is an FDA approved automated hair transplant machine that assists the NYC hair transplant doctor in performing hair restoration using the globally popular hair loss solution called the “Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technique”. The FUE hair transplant technique as used by the Hair Transplant Center of NYC is minimally invasive and dramatically more effective than the traditional strip method used by most hair transplantation doctors.



With the FUE hair transplant technique there is no cutting of the scalp and no scars as there is with the strip method. Since there is no cutting there is no suturing, no visible scarring, very little bleeding, no risk of nerve injury and almost immediate recovery time.



Additional benefits of the automated NeoGraft FUE (Hair Follicular Unit Extraction) method include: minimal discomfort (if any), no pain after treatment (no need to take pain killers after the procedure), little to no risk of complications, quick recovery time, fewer activity limitations post-procedure, and a more natural looking result than traditional hair transplant methods including strip methods. As a matter of fact, nobody will be aware that you had the procedure performed because there will be no scars.



