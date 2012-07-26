Hair Transplant Doctors Hasson and Wong Now Offering Free Consultations Throughout the UK, Europe

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Approximately 50 percent of men ages 40 to 50 are affected by Male Pattern Hair Loss. And surprisingly, about 50 percent of women experience some form of Female Pattern Hair Loss by the time they are 50.



For those individuals suffering from hair loss, the effects cannot only damage their self-image, but can leave them feeling frustrated, embarrassed and even hopeless.



Fortunately, there are solutions available. But it is important to choose an experienced, reputable doctor.



World-renowned hair transplant Doctors Hasson & Wong are now offering free consultations for hair transplant and hair restoration procedures to people throughout the UK and Europe. Men or women interested in receiving a consultation can fill out a simple online form and can submit a few photos displaying a variety of angles of their head, scalp and hairline. The doctors will evaluate each patient’s information and will determine the appropriate form of treatment for their unique needs.



Based in Vancouver, Canada, Dr. Victor Hasson and Dr. Jerry Wong have been performing follicular unit hair transplant surgery since 1997 and have pioneered the groundbreaking lateral slit technique, which is used by hair loss clinics worldwide.



According to the Hasson & Wong, “Our lateral slit technique has been recognized as the single most important surgical breakthrough in hair transplant surgery since the follicular unit. The technique provides natural results, mimicking nature and minimal scarring.”



The lateral slit technique has been proven to be the only surgical method capable of reproducing the alignment and distribution of hair as it appears in nature. Unlike older methods that produce a pluggy look, the lateral slit technique controls the angle and direction of hair growth, allowing the coverage in areas known to be difficult, including the temple and sideburn areas.



Hasson & Wong also specialize in a number of additional hair restoration services and techniques, including follicular unit grafting, dense packing and megasessions.



For those people suffering from hair loss caused by alopecia areata, the Hasson & Wong Hair Transplant Clinic also offers a range of effective treatment options, including cortisone injections, topical Minoxidil and Anthralin cream.



Hasson & Wong understand the impact hair loss can have on a person and aim to provide successful treatment with superior results.



About Hasson & Wong Hair Transplant Clinic

