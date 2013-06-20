Stockton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- For anyone new to the concept of health tourism, it encompasses traveling abroad for not only traditional medical procedures like hip replacements and weight-loss surgery, but also health & wellness care – which broadly covers many types of health-enhancing treatments from homeopathy, to Ayurveda and Chinese Traditional Medicine, to rejuvenating massage treatments and aromatherapy – at significantly reduced prices, or with better expertise, than can be attained at home.



Hair transplantation is a common health-promoting cosmetic procedure with indirect benefits from improved appearance and self-esteem. An expert on specialist clinics at myMEDholiday.com said, “Hair transplantation is growing steadily as an elective procedure that healthcare cover in places like America won’t pay for. Since costs are so much lower in established health-tourism destinations, adding these clinics to our listings is another way to assist medical travelers.”



The hair transplantation clinics listed on the website are based in India, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, and are advanced facilities employing the most modern surgeries for treating hair loss, while also offering popular non-surgical hair-replacement products, usually on an out-patient basis.



Provider listings on myMEDholiday.com allow visitors to choose healthcare facilities that are best for them on the basis of location, pricing, and personal preferences – such as whether a facility employs English-speaking staff, or is internationally accredited – using a robust search tool. And, in addition to hair transplant clinics, the other specialist facilities listed on the site are for cosmetic/plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, holistic/anti-aging care, LASIK/eye surgery, fertility, and rehabilitation.



About myMEDholiday.com

myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



