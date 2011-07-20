Haircare Multi Laser Brush Sees Explosive Sales Growth

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2011 -- The Haircare Multi laser Hair Brush continues to see growing sales in both Australia and the United States. The technology has been scientifically proven to help reduce and reverse hair loss, the affordable solution is designed for both men and women.



Although there are myriad reasons for hair loss including stress, medications and chemical deficiencies among others, the primary cause is androgenetic alopecia. This condition is commonly known as male pattern baldness, but hormonal changes, the pill and pregnancy are more common reasons for hair loss in women.



Since the 1960’s ongoing and improving research has shown that scalp stimulation can have positive impact on hair loss. In the new millennium, scientific research has found that handheld laser combs can effectively enhance the results of hair loss therapy for millions suffering from this condition.



Physician-specified light therapy has effectively treated many conditions for decades. The Haircare Multi Laser Brush harnesses meticulously engineered light emitting diodes (LEDs) and very mild laser beams to send energy to the follicles in the scalp. The Brush also has a micro current massage setting to provide a pleasant scalp massage that also increases capillary blood flow. These combined processes help to reverse hair loss more quickly.



The LEDs stimulate the follicles and help provide oxygen to the scalp as the low-level laser beams fortify the hair roots and encourage stronger follicles. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of the light therapy also remove some of the DHT (dihydrotestosterone) that is thought to cause hair loss when it accumulates in the follicles



Hair loss treatment methods such as clinical photo laser therapy treatments cost thousands of dollars while surgical methods cost tens of thousands and drug therapies often have side effects. The Multi Laser Hair Comb is 100 percent safe for daily use and the kit is currently available for just $197 with a 90-day money back guarantee with free shipping available in both Australia and the United States.



Each kit comes with a Haircare Multi Laser Hair Comb, power adapter and complete Instructions. An easily rechargeable Lithium battery provides portability so it can be used anywhere.



“Our product has worked for hundreds of men and women suffering from hair loss in Australia and we’re happy to see that even more people are beginning to experience its results in their lives,” said a company spokesman. For more information on the Haircare Multi Laser Brush, please visit http://www.laserhairlosscomb.com.au