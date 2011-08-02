Niche Label Gives Salons and Stylists the Opportunity to Create Their Own Private Label Hair Products- Clients Give Glowing Reviews

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2011 -- Maintaining a professional image is the most important part of running a successful salon. If a salon can provide their customer base with something more than just a great service, they will turn customers into long term clients.



Recently the company Niche Label has been getting a lot of attention for their organic private label hair products, which are sold to hair salons and stylists all over North America.



Salons can come to the website and easily customize their own private label hair products. They can choose from a wide variety of lush ingredients, bottling types, and even create a sophisticated logo right on their website.



While other companies cut corners on quality and sustainability, Niche Label maintains enormously strict quality control for their organic private label hair care line. Their products are Sulphate Free, EDTA Free, Paraben Free and Sodium Chloride Free. “None of our competitors can say that, and to the growing masses of believers in organic products, this matters,” says Niche Label’s Michael Yates.



Indeed it does matter. According to past clients, Niche Label’s lush ingredients and superior quality give even the most respected mainstream products a run for their money. Autumn Wood from Güzel Salon & Spa comments: “The moisture shampoo was fantastic for my fine, processed blond hair. The gentle rich wash left my hair feeling smooth and clean. Combined with the moisture conditioner, my hair felt healthy and full. After only one use! It restored my hair's natural curl and movement.”



Perhaps the most impressive part of Niche Label is that they employ some of the most stringent environmental control standards in the industry. “We promote and inventory aluminum bottles as an alternative to plastics. This reduces plastic in our oceans, landfills, and streets. This is also very cutting edge, nobody I know is doing this,” says Michael Yates.



Before committing to a purchase, Niche label allows their clients to try out their private label hair care products with their “sample kits.” They can choose from a wide variety of ingredients and bottling types and their purchase is credited to their account and deducted from the total of their opening order.



While stylists and salon owners spend most of their day chatting with their clients, adding a private label to their repertoire is a great opportunity to increase their income, maximize their professionalism and further separate themselves from their competition.



To learn more about Niche Label, or to see how they have already helped salons all over North America design and sell their own niche hair products, please visit: http://www.nichelabel.com