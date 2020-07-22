Hairbrush Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Braun, Tangle Teezer, Goody Products, AirMotion Pro

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- A hairbrush may be a stick brush with hard or soft bristles utilized in hair-care for styling, detangling, and smoothing human hair. It is also being used for grooming an animal's fur. A hairbrush can also be used for styling in combination with a hair dryer and curling iron. Regular use of hairbrush not only helps to maintain blood circulation in the human scalp but also helps in the transportation of nutrients to the hair root. The hairbrush is available in electronic as well as manual hair grooming devices.



Latest Research Study on Global Hairbrush Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hairbrush Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Hairbrush. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Denman International Ltd. (United Kingdom), G.B. Kent & Sons plc (United Kingdom), Tangle Teezer (United Kingdom), Goody Products, Inc. (United States), Good Hair Day (United Kingdom), Ibiza Hair (United States), Braun (Germany), AirMotion Pro (United Kingdom) and Mason Pearson Bros Ltd. (United Kingdom).



Market Drivers

- Increase in Awareness towards Grooming

- Increase in the Number of Hairdressing Salons

- Rise In Per Capita Income

- Rising Number of Hairdressing Establishments and Other Hairdressing Salons



Market Trend

- Introduction of Smart Hair Brushes Which Uses Sensing Technologies to Record and Analyze Parameters on Smartphone Applications



Restraints

- Lack of Product Innovation



Opportunities

- Growing Preference for Advanced Integrated Brushes

- Emerging Demand from Developed & Developing Countries



On 3 Jan. 2017, Kérastase, in partnership with Withings, have announced the Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings the world's first-ever smart hairbrush. The product has developed in partnership with L'Oréal's R&D Technology Incubator, a brush features Withings advanced sensors as well as unified product design along with L'Oréal's patent-pending signal analysis algorithms to score the quality of hair and regulate the effects of different hair care routines.



The Global Hairbrush Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Round Brush, Vent Brush, Cushion Brush, Paddle Brush, Detangling Brush, Boar Bristle Brush), Application (Personal, Professional), Sales Channel (Retail, Online), Users (Adults {Men and Women}, Children, Animals)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hairbrush Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hairbrush market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hairbrush Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Hairbrush

Chapter 4: Presenting the Hairbrush Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Hairbrush market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Hairbrush Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Hairbrush Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



